Stockton Kings Announce Opening Night Roster
Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the 2025-26 opening night roster. The Kings will begin their season at Adventist Health Arena against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, November 8, at 5:00 p.m. PT.
NO. PLAYER POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY EXP
47 Daniel Batcho C 6-11 245 01/10/02 Louisiana Tech/France R
17 Dylan Cardwell2-W C 6-11 255 12/16/01 Auburn/USA R
0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 10/03/98 Detroit Mercy/USA 2
9 Dexter Dennis G-F 6-5 210 02/09/99 Texas A&M/USA 2
33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 190 12/20/95 Marshall/USA 3
6 DaQuan Jeffries G 6-5 230 08/30/97 Tulsa/USA 4
1 KJ Jones II G 6-6 190 03/31/01 Emmanuel/USA 1
19 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235 08/02/94 Long Beach State/USA 3
22 Mitch Mascari G 6-5 200 08/21/00 Drake/USA R
2 Jameer Nelson Jr. G 6-1 190 08/07/01 Texas Christian/USA 1
29 Daeqwon Plowden2-W G-F 6-6 216 08/29/98 Bowling Green State/USA 3
24 Isaiah Stevens2-W G 6-1 185 11/01/00 Colorado State/USA 1
11 Jaylin Williams F 6-8 245 7/26/00 Auburn 1
2-W Indicates two-way contract
HEAD COACH: Will Scott (College - Indiana University)
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Dane Johnson (College - Portland State University)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Maxiell (College - Cincinnati), Tayyab Zahid (College - Michigan (B.A.), Alabama (M.S.)), Kane Martinez (College - Fort Lewis (B.S.), University of Nevada (M.S.))
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Crystal Nuñez (College - University of the Pacific)
ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Brendan Lopez (College - San Diego State (B.S.), PennWest California (M.S.))
PERFORMANCE COACH & SPORTS SCIENTIST: Jeremiah Welch (College - University of Providence (B.S), Concordia University of Chicago (M.S))
EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Marcellus Jones (College - Maryville University of St. Louis)
