Stockton Kings Announce Opening Night Roster

STOCKTON, Calif. - Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the 2025-26 opening night roster. The Kings will begin their season at Adventist Health Arena against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, November 8, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

NO. PLAYER POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY EXP

47 Daniel Batcho C 6-11 245 01/10/02 Louisiana Tech/France R

17 Dylan Cardwell2-W C 6-11 255 12/16/01 Auburn/USA R

0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 10/03/98 Detroit Mercy/USA 2

9 Dexter Dennis G-F 6-5 210 02/09/99 Texas A&M/USA 2

33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 190 12/20/95 Marshall/USA 3

6 DaQuan Jeffries G 6-5 230 08/30/97 Tulsa/USA 4

1 KJ Jones II G 6-6 190 03/31/01 Emmanuel/USA 1

19 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235 08/02/94 Long Beach State/USA 3

22 Mitch Mascari G 6-5 200 08/21/00 Drake/USA R

2 Jameer Nelson Jr. G 6-1 190 08/07/01 Texas Christian/USA 1

29 Daeqwon Plowden2-W G-F 6-6 216 08/29/98 Bowling Green State/USA 3

24 Isaiah Stevens2-W G 6-1 185 11/01/00 Colorado State/USA 1

11 Jaylin Williams F 6-8 245 7/26/00 Auburn 1

2-W Indicates two-way contract

HEAD COACH: Will Scott (College - Indiana University)

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Dane Johnson (College - Portland State University)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Maxiell (College - Cincinnati), Tayyab Zahid (College - Michigan (B.A.), Alabama (M.S.)), Kane Martinez (College - Fort Lewis (B.S.), University of Nevada (M.S.))

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Crystal Nuñez (College - University of the Pacific)

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Brendan Lopez (College - San Diego State (B.S.), PennWest California (M.S.))

PERFORMANCE COACH & SPORTS SCIENTIST: Jeremiah Welch (College - University of Providence (B.S), Concordia University of Chicago (M.S))

EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Marcellus Jones (College - Maryville University of St. Louis)







