Stockton Kings Complete Comeback Win over Valley Suns

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (4-1), defeated the Valley Suns (0-4), 125-117, at Adventist Health Arena on Wednesday night.

Stockton Kings guard Jameer Nelson Jr. led the night with 34 points off the bench. Guard Dexter Dennis poured in 21 points, and two-way guard Isaiah Stevens totaled 19 points. Two-way center Dylan Cardwell tabbed his fourth double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, two-way Daeqwon Plowden scored 14 points, and guard Jon Elmore added 12 points off the bench.

Valley Suns forward Koby Brea totaled 30 points, and guard Damion Baugh followed with 27 points. Guard Jaden Shackelford tallied 20 points, and guard Alex Schumacher contributed 18 points off the Suns bench.

With no lead changes or ties, the Valley Suns led both frames to take a 58-50 advantage by the end of the first half. The Suns led by as much as 13 points, but key stops and Nelson Jr.'s 19-point effort kept the Kings alive going into the second half. The Kings took their first lead in the third quarter, edging out the Suns, 89-84. With 1:05 left in the game, the Kings built a nine-point lead (117-108) that helped them take the victory, 125-117.

The Stockton Kings will face the Valley Suns again tomorrow night, Nov. 20, at Adventist Health Center, with tip-off at 7:00 pm PT. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+.







