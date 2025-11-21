Austin Drops First Game of Season to Osceola, 110-102

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (5-1) dropped their first game of the season on Thursday night, falling to the Osceola Magic (5-2), 110-102, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with 20 points, while Kyle Mangas scored 19 and Micah Potter added 15 points and 8 rebounds. Riley Minix finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high 6 assists.

Austin built a 30-20 lead after the first quarter and extended the margin to 61-42 at halftime. Micah Potter and Jayden Nunn each scored 11 first-half points to pace the Spurs, while Noah Penda led Osceola with 9. The Magic responded in the third quarter, shooting 56.5% from the field to outscore Austin 36-17 and tie the game at 78 heading into the final frame. Osceola carried their third-quarter momentum into the fourth behind Reece Beekman's 16 points to secure the win.

Lester Quinones led the Magic with 24 points and 4 rebounds, while Beekman finished with 18 points. Noah Penda finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds to go with 5 assists for Osceola.

The Spurs host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Nov. 23 with tipoff at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







