Austin Spurs to Host Season of Giving Game on November 30 as Part of Month-Long Initiatives

Published on November 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs, currently celebrating their 20th anniversary season, are brightening the holiday season for local families through community-centered initiatives and player engagements as part of the annual "NBA Season of Giving." The team will highlight their holiday community efforts with the Season of Giving Game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

"Season of Giving is one of our favorite times of the year because it gives us a chance to strengthen our connection with families across Central Texas," said Perri Travillion, Associate Director of Austin Impact and Engagement. "We're proud to support initiatives that uplift the communities where we live, work and play, and we're thankful for the opportunity to bring meaningful moments of joy throughout the holiday season."

At the Nov. 30 game, every child in attendance will receive a stuffed animal courtesy of PetSmart in Cedar Park, and fans of all ages will have the chance to visit Santa Claus and holiday characters on the concourse. To help share the moment and ensure accessibility, the team is also distributing community tickets to select families, nonprofits, and other organizations.

The Season of Giving Game also serves as a major collection point for the team's month-long toy drive benefiting Brown Santa, a Travis County Sheriff's Department program supporting local children and families. Throughout November and December, fans can donate new, unwrapped toys at Travis County Sheriff's Office locations or during any Austin Spurs home game. Each donated toy may be exchanged for a voucher redeemable for two free Austin Spurs tickets. More information about Brown Santa can be found at BrownSanta.org.

Beyond game day, players will visit Dell Children's Hospital on Dec. 2 to spend time with patients and families, participate in activities, and deliver Spurs-themed gifts to help brighten spirits during the holiday season.







