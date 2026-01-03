Austin Drops 112-105 Decision to Santa Cruz
Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (1-4) were defeated by the Santa Cruz Warriors (4-2), 112-105, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. David Jones Garcia led the Spurs with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Stanley Umude followed with 19 points, while Kyle Mangas posted 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin took a 59-51 lead into halftime. Jones Garcia led all scorers with 22 first-half points for the Spurs, while Charles Bassey paced the Warriors with 20. The Spurs shot 50% in the third to extend the advantage to 92-79 entering the final frame. The Warriors surged in the fourth, shooting 66.7% from the field while outscoring the Spurs 33-13 behind 12 points from Bassey to complete the comeback. Bassey led the Warriors with 34 points and 13 rebounds, while Tavieon Kinsey finished with 18 points. Chance McMillian added 15 points and 6 assists.
NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the South Bay Lakers on Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.
