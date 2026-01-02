Maine Celtics Acquire Veteran in Trade

Published on January 2, 2026

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Salt Lake City Stars, acquiring forward Pedro Bradshaw. The NBA G League veteran is expected to be in uniform for tonight's game vs. Noblesville.

In exchange for Bradshaw, the Celtics traded the Returning Player Rights to Kavion Pippen to Salt Lake City, along with Maine's 2027 2nd Round selection in the NBA G League Draft. To make room on the roster for Bradshaw, the Maine Celtics waived Makhi Mitchell.

Bradshaw, a 6-7 product of Bellarmine University, has played in 125 career NBA G League games for four different teams. In his last G League season, Bradshaw played 45 games for the Indiana Mad Ants in 2023-24, averaging 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He played overseas in both Australia and Germany last season. Bradshaw has surpassed 20 points in a G League game six times in his career.

Mitchell played in 15 games for Maine this season, averaging 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

The Maine Celtics face Noblesville tonight at 7 p.m. at the Portland Expo.







