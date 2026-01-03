Williams' 30-Piece Leads Maine Celtics to Win

Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics never trailed, leading by as many as 25 points, snapping their losing streak with a 108-100 win over Noblesville at the Portland Expo.

Amari Williams finished with a career-high 30 points to go with 14 rebounds. Jalen Bridges and Kendall Brown each scored 19 points in the win. Kameron Warrens tallied 11 points to lead the bench scoring, and Max Shulga added 10 points and 9 assists in the win for Maine (2-4).

Noblesville (3-3) was led by Jalen Slawson with 24 points. Kyle Guy - who dropped 39 points and 14 assists on Wednesday - finished with 17 points and 10 assists in the loss.

Maine jumped out to an early lead thanks to hot shooting. Brown poured in 10 points in the 1st quarter as Maine made 16 of their 30 shots in the period. Williams made four of his first five shots and in the blink of an eye Maine had a 39-23 lead after 1. 39 points is the most in a quarter all season for Maine as a team.

In the 2nd, the Celtics continued to pour it on. Bridges dropped in three triples and 11 points in the quarter. Williams continued his offensive barrage - the big man finished with 16 points in the half on 7-9 shooting. The three-headed monster of Williams, Brown, and Bridges scored 45 of Maine's 70 points at the half, as Maine took a 70-48 lead into the locker rooms. Maine shot 52.7% (29-55) from the floor in the first half, and 36.4% (8-22) from three-point range.

Like Wednesday's game, Noblesville had a comeback in them. Up 75-50, the Celtics' offense went ice cold in the frame, and Slawson and the Boom turned red-hot. Slawson dropped in 10 of his points in the 3rd alone, and Noblesville out-scored Maine 27-12 in the period. Just like that, the lead was down to seven points at 82-75.

Noblesville would get as close as four points in the 4th quarter, looking to complete a major comeback. Maine would have the answers. Shulga hit a crucial three, and Williams made back-to-back-to-back hoops plus the foul down the stretch to put the game away and secure his first-ever 30-point performance. Maine finished the game shooting 47.1% (41-87) from the floor, 32.4% (12-37) from three-point range, and 9-15 from the free throw line. Noblesville shot 50.6% (39-77) from the field, 33.3% (8-24) from downtown, and 7-12 from the charity stripe.

Maine returns to action tomorrow night against Capital City at the Portland Expo.







NBA G League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.