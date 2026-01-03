Charge Cut Down Nets in OT
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-1) defeated the Long Island Nets (2-2) in overtime by a score of 131-126 in front of 3,871 at Public Hall on Friday night.
Cleveland's Sean McNeil scored a career-high 28 points with five rebounds in the win. Killian Hayes scored 28 points with 10 assists, nine rebounds and three steals. Luke Travers had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the win. Norchad Omier added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds with five assists, four steals and two blocks.
Tyson Etienne led all scorers with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting with six rebounds and two steals. Former Charge F Chaney Johnson had 11 points, 11 boards and two steals. Former Charge F Tre Scott had 22 points and six steals for the Nets in defeat.
The Charge hit the road for a three-game trip beginning with a visit to the Mexico City Capitanes on Wednesday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM. All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
