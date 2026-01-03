San Diego Clippers End Raptors 905 Undefeated Season Behind Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s Stellar Performance

Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Mississauga, ON - The San Diego Clippers (2-3) defeated to the Raptors 905 (5-1), 114-110.

In a rematch from the G League Showcase Cup Tournament, the San Diego Clippers and Raptors 905 engaged in a back-and-forth first quarter that featured nine lead changes before the Clippers emerged with a narrow 25-24 advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the way with a perfect four-of-four shooting performance for eight points, while Jaelen House contributed seven points off the bench. The second quarter remained tightly contested before the Clippers seized momentum late, closing the half on a dominant 16-5 run to take a 58-48 lead into the break. Patrick Baldwin Jr. was flawless at halftime, shooting a perfect seven-for-seven from the field for 14 points, while San Diego's tenacious defense forced 12 turnovers from Raptors 905. Jahmyl Telfort, making a return to his home country, ignited the third quarter by scoring the Clippers' first eight points to push the lead to 16 midway through the third quarter. The Clippers maintained control behind a sizzling 67% shooting from the field and carried an 87-74 advantage into the final quarter. However, Raptors 905 mounted a furious comeback, trimming the deficit to seven points with under two minutes remaining. Clutch free throws from Jaelen House and Zach Freemantle sealed the victory for the Clippers, who held off the late rally to win 114-110, handing Raptors 905 their first loss.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the Clippers with 23 points on an impressive 91% shooting while tying his season high with nine rebounds and adding three steals. Jahmyl Telfort, in his homecoming performance, matched his season high with 20 points on 82% shooting from the field. Jaelen House provided a spark off the bench with a season high of 19 points and two steals. John Poulakidas and Jason Preston each contributed 10 points. The San Diego Clippers forced Raptors 905 to turn the ball over a season 20 points.

For Raptors 905, Alijah Martin scored 24 points and had seven rebounds. Jarkel Joiner had 18 points.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their road trip, facing off against the Long Island Nets on Sunday, January 4 at 12pm on NBAGLeague.com.







