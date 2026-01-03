Windy City Starts the New Year with Win over Osceola

Published on January 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, started the new year with a 128-121 win over the Osceola Magic on Friday night. Guard RJ Nembhard led Windy City's scoring effort with a season-high 27 points shooting 55.5% from the field while also logging seven assists, two steals and one block.

Facing the Magic short-handed, the Bulls had only eight players available. Windy City came out with offensive energy grabbing a six-point lead to end the first quarter. Swinging back in the second, Osceola guard Alex Morales had a near perfect 12 points to keep the Magic within striking distance at the half. With an evenly matched third quarter in the books, the tide began to turn for the Magic in the fourth. Turnovers from Windy City to start the quarter gave Osceola the opportunity to pull ahead for the first time since the beginning of the matchup. Trailing by six, the Bulls had to act quickly to regain control. The answer came from Windy City guard Mac McClung and Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller who hit back-to-back clutch threes to regain the lead. Fired up and pushing the pace, the Bulls were able to secure the win at home.

All of Windy City's starters ended with double-digits. McClung tallied his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 assists. Miller and Windy City forward Knox II notched double-doubles of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 19 points, 11 rebounds respectively. Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili ended with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For the Magic, Morales logged a game-high 28 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double and tacked on six assists and a game-high four steals. Osceola guard Reece Beekman joined Morales in double-figures with 22 points and dished out nine assists. From the bench, Magic forward Phillip Wheeler and guard Javonte Smart combined for 30 points.

With the win the Bulls improve to 3-2 while the Magic sink to 4-2. Windy City faces Osceola for a rematch tomorrow on Saturday, January 3. Tip-off is set for 7pm and the game will be broadcast on CHSN (tape delay) and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.