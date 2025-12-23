Windy City Finishes NBA G League Winter Showcase 1-1 with Narrow Loss to Rip City

Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Orlando, Fla. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell short to the Rip City Remix 119-121 on Monday afternoon. Despite the loss, Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 36 points and tallied six assists.

Windy City had a commanding start, dominating in the paint in the first half, putting up 42 points compared to just 28 for Rip City. Shooting 57.4% from the field, compared to the Remix's shaky 45.1%, the Bulls extended their lead by as much as 16 points in the first 24 minutes. The Remix narrowly outscored the Bulls in the third frame 31-27, but the Bulls hung on going into the fourth with a five-point lead. Rip City took advantage of the Bulls shooting under 45% in the final frame to rally back and take the lead for the first time. In the final seconds a 3-pointer by Windy City forward Kevin Knox II put the Bulls up by one, but the Remix responded with their own three by Portland Trailblazers two-way guard Javonte Cooke to secure the win for Rip City.

Alongside McClung, Windy City forward Kevin Knox II recorded an impressive 31 points shooting 11-for-20 from the field, sinking five threes. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich had a near double-double with 16 points and seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller rounded out double-digit performances for Windy City with 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

For the Remix, Portland Trailblazers two-way guard Javonte Cooke recorded a double-double of 33 points, with seven made 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Remix forward Andrew Carr came off the bench to record 18 points and six rebounds. Remix guard Sean Pedulla logged 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

With the loss, the Bulls and Remix each start the regular season 1-1. This weekend, Windy City travels to Detroit to face off against the Motor City Cruise on Saturday, December 27. Tip-off is set for 6pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN.







NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.