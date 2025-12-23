Wisconsin Herd Lose Battle to Vipers

Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, put together a strong second half, scoring 62 points and winning the fourth quarter, but came up short against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 118-103.

John Butler Jr. led the Herd with 20 points, while Cormac Ryan added 17 and Kira Lewis Jr. chipped in 15 off the bench.

The top scorers for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers were Teddy Allen with 26 points and Daishen Nix with 24 points.

The Herd opened the game with early baskets from John Butler Jr. and Craig Randall II. After falling behind 9-4, John Butler Jr. hit a three to make it a two-point game. The Vipers pulled away, but Kira Lewis Jr. converted a layup, and Kaden Anderson scored in transition to cut it to two again. Rio Grande Valley responded with a 15-4 run and closed the quarter ahead 30-19 after a layup at the buzzer.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored first for Wisconsin in the second quarter with two jump shots. John Butler Jr. connected from deep, and Cormac Ryan added a three to keep the Herd close. The Vipers responded with a 12-3 run to pull away by 25. John Butler Jr. converted at the line, and Randall II's triple made it 61-41 at the end of the second quarter. John Butler Jr. led the Herd with 10 points in the first half.

John Butler Jr. opened the third quarter with a three while Kaden Anderson scored inside and at the line to cut it to 15. Cormac Ryan scored a layup, and Kira Lewis Jr. followed with a three to bring the Herd to ten. Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down consecutive baskets to make it a five-point game with less than three minutes remaining. Even though Wisconsin matched Rio Grande Valley with 32 points in the third quarter, the Vipers held on to lead 93-73 at the end of the third.

The Herd outscored the Vipers 30-25 in the fourth quarter. Alex Antetokounmpo opened with a corner three, and John Butler Jr. added another to make it 97-81. The Herd continued to cut down the deficit with back-to-back scores from Cormac Ryan. Kira Lewis Jr. knocked down a three while Craig Randall II followed to make it 110-98. Cormac Ryan secured a late three before the Vipers closed the game at 118-103.

The Herd will head to Grand Rapids to take on the Gold this Saturday, December 27th, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and NBAGLeague.com.







