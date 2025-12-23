Long Island Earns First Regular Season Win Behind 40 Points from Ben Saraf

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Long Island Nets (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, finished the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a win over the Oklahoma City Blue (0-2), 116-97, on Monday afternoon at the Orange County Convention Center.

Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Ben Saraf exploded for a career-high 40 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from the field and 60 percent (6-for-10) from deep. Saraf joined Tristen Newton as the only players to score at least 40 points at this season's Winter Showcase. Brooklyn two-way forward E.J. Liddell put up a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds on 60 percent (9-for-15) shooting from the field while matching his NBA G League career high with three steals in 40 minutes. Long Island forward Nate Williams finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes while converting on 72.7 percent (8-for-11) of his attempts from the field. Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne added 13 points, two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench.

Long Island went on a 14-6 run from 10:14 to 6:55 in the first quarter before the Blue responded with an 11-0 run from 6:41 to 4:52 in the first. Long Island's defense forced Oklahoma City into nine turnovers in the first quarter, matching the Blue's season high for turnovers in a single quarter, and finished the period tied, 30-30. The Nets went on a 21-8 spurt from 0:30 in the first to 5:06 in the second quarter as four players reached double figures in scoring before halftime. Long Island's defense scored 22 points off 18 turnovers in the first half, which matched the most turnovers by any NBA G League team in a single half since 2023, and took a 56-54 lead into the break.

The Nets stretched the lead to seven behind Saraf's 13 points in the third and led 82-75 entering the final frame. Long Island took control down the stretch with a 27-8 run from 8:33 to 2:05 in the fourth to close out the team's first win of the regular season. The Nets forced 33 turnovers by Oklahoma City, setting a franchise single-game record for opponent turnovers, and scored 39 points off the Blue's giveaways. Long Island finished with a season-high 18 steals in the 116-97 win.

Guard Zack Austin led the Blue with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 47 minutes played. Forward Dariq Whitehead put up 26 points and seven assists in 44 minutes.

Long Island will travel to College Park to face the Skyhawks on Sunday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. The Blue will return home to face the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.







