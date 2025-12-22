Legends Drop Regular Season Openerto College Park at Winter Showcase

Orlando, FL - The Texas Legends (0-1) came up short in their 2025-26 regular season opener Friday afternoon, falling 129-116 to the College Park Skyhawks (1-0) at the Orange County Convention Center.

Texas kept it close through the first half but was outscored 35-21 in the third quarter and couldn't recover, despite a strong fourth-quarter push. College Park's outside shooting proved the difference, as the Skyhawks hit 21-of-47 from beyond the arc (44.7%).

Dalano Banton paced the Legends with a game-high 35 points and 12 assists while Sheldon Edwards had a career-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-12 from deep. Jamarion Sharp was perfect from the field (5-of-5) and added 8 rebounds and 6 blocks in his regular season debut. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl put up a double-double performance, posting 11 points and 10 rebounds in his Legends' debut.

College Park's balanced attack featured five players in double figures, led by Caleb Houstan (25 points, 8 threes) and MJ Walker (23 points).

The Legends will look to bounce back in their next matchup at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, with tipoff set for 8:30 PM CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU

