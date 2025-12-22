Skyhawks Fall at the Buzzer to Motor City Cruise, 113-112

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-1) closed the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with a 113-112 loss at the buzzer to the Motor City Cruise (1-1).

Center Malik Williams posted his seventh double-double combined between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan and Javan Johnson each produced 19 points, while Deivon Smith (17 points) and MJ Walker (12 points) joined all five starters in double figures.

Johnson knocked down five triples (5-8 3FGM), marking his third game between both seasons and his 18 th career outing with five-or-more made threes in a game.

Motor City and College Park traded buckets to start the game, before the Cruise closed on a 16-6 run to go ahead 31-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter remained even, as the Cruise took a 60-47 lead at the end of the half, with Javan Johnson finishing with 11 points on three made triples heading into the locker room.

Down by as many as 16 points, the Skyhawks inched back in the third quarter, tying the game at the 1:34 mark, outscoring Motor City 31-23 in the quarter to end at 83-78 in favor of the Cruise.

The Skyhawks gained their first lead of the game at the 9:18 mark of the fourth quarter in what would start a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, as the last 9:00 minutes of the game saw a total of 11 lead changes.

Down 111-110 with 14 seconds left in the game, Javan Johnson drew a foul driving to the basket, nailing two free throws to take the lead 112-111 with 2.1 seconds left in the contest.

Motor City would convert on the last play of the game with an inbounds pass to Chaz Lanier, who poured in the game-winning floater.

Lanier was one of six Cruise to net double figures, including Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman, who poured in a game-high 26 points.

The Skyhawks will return home to College Park for a four-game homestand beginning on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go, followed by a Dec. 28 matchup with Long Island at 3 p.m. on NBA TV, and a two-game series with the Birmingham Squadron on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., both airing on ESPN+.

