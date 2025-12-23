Second Half Run Powers Skyforce over Go-Go in 116-103 Victory

Orlando, FL - The Sioux Falls Skyforce closed play at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 116-103 comeback over the Capital City at the Orange County Convention Center, which marked the team's third straight victory over the Go-Go.

After a tightly contested first half that featured nine lead changes, Sioux Falls seized control with a decisive 21-0 run spanning the late third and early fourth quarters, turning a two-point game into a commanding double-digit advantage. The surge flipped an 85-83 deficit into a 104-85 Skyforce lead over Capital City (0-2) and proved to be the turning point of the contest.

Dainja continued his standout Showcase showing, posting 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting to follow up his career-high 32-point performance against South Bay two days earlier. Over the two-game stretch in Orlando, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 28.0 points on 12.5-of-15.5 shooting (80.6 percent) while adding 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, anchoring Sioux Falls on both ends of the floor.

Christopher delivered another complete effort, finishing with 28 points, while once again filling the stat sheet across the board. The guard averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists over the two Showcase contests, shooting 68.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range, continuing a strong stretch of efficient, high-impact performances.

Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young provided a steady presence offensively, with 17 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. Trevor Keels added 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Alex Fudge led off the bench with 12 points on 6-10 FGA.

Washington assignee AJ Johnson was limited to nine points on 3-14 FGA, while two-way player Sharife Cooper had 23 points.

Sioux Falls now turns its attention to the San Diego Clippers (2-0), as the Skyforce plays in a back-to-back on December 27-28, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 PM CST in both contests.







