Dainja Leads Skyforce in 130-106 Loss to Lakers

Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Orlando, FL - The Sioux Falls Skyforce opened play at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a 130-106 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Saturday afternoon at the Orange County Convention Center.

Dain Dainja led Sioux Falls (0-1) with a career-high 32 points on 14-of-16 shooting, adding seven rebounds in the effort. Josh Christopher recorded his second triple-double in the last five games, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field. Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young chipped in 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

South Bay (1-0) jumped out early behind 11 first-quarter points from Los Angeles assignee Bronny James, who went 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range to help the Lakers build a 27-18 advantage after one. South Bay extended the lead in the second quarter, scoring 37 points on 61.1 percent shooting to take an 88-75 lead into the final period.

Dainja continued his strong performance out of halftime, scoring 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting with two blocks in the third quarter, but the Skyforce were unable to close the gap. Los Angeles two-way forward Drew Timme sealed the game with 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Steve Settle III and Trevor Keels combined for 23 points for Sioux Falls, while Kobe Bufkin added 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists for South Bay.

The Skyforce wraps up Winter Showcase play on Monday against the Capital City Go-Go, with tip-off set for 10:30 AM CST. South Bay continues showcase action on Sunday against the Wisconsin Herd at 5:00 PM CST.







