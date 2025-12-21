Vipers Start Regular Season with Victory over Westchester

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Westchester Knicks (0-1) 127-101 on Saturday afternoon at Orange County Convention Center during the Winter Showcase tournament.

The opening quarter began with no clear leader as the lead fluctuated and had a couple of ties. With less than eight minutes in the quarter, Westchester began a 7-0 run which allowed the team to claim a 17-14 lead over the Vipers. However, RGV responded with a 9-0 streak and secured a 23-17 advantage, but the quarter was not over. The Knicks scored 10 straight points and reclaimed a lead of 27-23.

Westchester transitioned from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter with an 11-2 run which set the score at 38-25 with 10:40 remaining in the second. The Knicks continued with the pedal on the gas and secured its biggest lead of the game (15 points) with a score of 52-37 and 4:21 to go in the first half. Shortly after, RGV picked up the momentum and began a hot run to outscore its opponent 24-6 resulting in a 61-58 advantage for the Vipers at the break.

In the opening seconds of the third quarter, Westchester scored the basket that tied the competition 61-61. The Vipers then picked up a 23-point lead at the end of the second with a score of 98-75. RGV had a 38-point quarter making it the highest scoring quarter for the team and the lowest scoring quarter for the Knicks with 17 points. To end the game RGV picked up its biggest lead of the night with a 127-101 victory over the Knicks.

Teddy Allen led all scorers with 34 points followed by Ricky Council IV with 24 points and Vernon Carey Jr. with 20 points. Daishen Nix had the only double-double of the game with 17 points and 12 assists.

Pacome Dadiet finished the game with 28 points for the Knicks. Donovan Williams contributed 18 points and Isaiah Roby had 15 points.

RGV will play one more game in the Winter Showcase tournament on Monday, Dec. 22 at 6:00 p.m. CST against the Wisconsin Herd and can be viewed on the NBA App. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







