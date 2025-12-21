Iowa Wolves Beat Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in First Game of Winter Showcase

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in the first game of the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando. The contest marks the beginning of the regular season.

Tristen Newton dropped a career-high 41 points in the game, propelling Iowa (1-0) to the win. He added nine assists and six rebounds in the effort.

Jules Bernard recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Alize Johnson tallied a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Rocco Zikarsky and Nate Santos both added 13 points to the mix.

The Squadron (0-1) staged a comeback in the game, storming back from a game-high 18-point lead from Iowa. There were 12 lead changes and seven ties throughout the contest. Iowa out-rebounded the Birmingham 48-42, but Birmingham out-scored Iowa 52-40 in the paint.

Trey Alexander led Birmingham with 31 points, while Keion Brooks Jr. added 15 points. Jaden Springer collected a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Iowa will play one more game at the Winter Showcase in Orlando on Monday afternoon against the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on NBATV.







