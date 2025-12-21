Hustle Lose 118-107 to Charge at Winter Showcase

Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 118-107 by the Cleveland Charge (1-0) to tip-off the regular season at the Winter Showcase.

Charlie Brown Jr. paced Memphis with 18 points, seven assists and three steals. Jordan Minor added 16 points off the bench. GG Jackson II registered 14 points, six assists and three blocks. Abou Ousmane contributed 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tyler Burton totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Killian Hayes led the Charge with 26 points and nine assists. Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points. Chris Livingston added 13 points off the bench. Norchad Omier totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland led by three after the first quarter and opened the second period on a 17-6 run to take a double-digit lead. The Charge led by as many as 22 in the second half.

Memphis scored 32 points off turnovers and 64 points in the paint. The Hustle registered 31 assists on 44 field goals. Cleveland scored 17 fast break points. The Charge shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers.

The Hustle will conclude the Winter Showcase portion of the regular season tonight, Dec. 20, against the Windy City Bulls at 5 p.m. CT at the Orange County Convention Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.