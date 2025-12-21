Windy City Starts Regular Season With Win Over Memphis

Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Orlando, Fla. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, start the regular season with a win, taking down the Memphis Hustle 111-101 in the team's first NBA G League Winter Showcase matchup. Leading all scorers for the Bulls, guard Mac McClung tallied 23 points knocking down four triples. McClung also logged seven assists and five rebounds.

Windy City dominated in the first frame. With 36 points, the Bulls shot 42% from the field and 50% from long-range, had zero turnovers, outrebounded the Hustle 18-13 and ended the first twelve minutes with a 20-point lead. Memphis answered back marginally in the second, with Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II, on assignment with the Hustle, converting on a near-perfect 13 points. Continuing to fight back, Memphis cut the deficit to just six during the final quarter and were within striking distance for the first time since the game's open. Despite the late push from the Hustle, Windy City remained composed and took home the win.

For Windy City, four players joined Mac McClung in double digits. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers shot 66% from the field and ended with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II neared a double-double with 19 points and seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich notched a double-double with an even 10 points and 10 rebounds. From the bench, Windy City rookie guard/forward Wooga Poplar recorded 10 points rounding out Bulls in double figures.

For the Hustle, Jackson II led all scorers with 30 points and took down seven boards. Hustle guard Charlie Brown Jr. recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. Coming off the bench, Hustle wing Nate Hinton logged 11 points and nine rebounds.

With the win the Bulls start the regular season 1-0 and the Hustle begin 0-2. The NBA G League Winter Showcase continues for Windy City as they take on the Rip City Remix Monday, December 22. Tip-off is set for 1pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBA TV and CHSN.







NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.