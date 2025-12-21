Hustle Conclude Winter Showcase with Loss to Bulls

Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, TN - The Memphis Hustle (0-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 111-101 by the Windy City Bulls (1-0) in the final game at the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla.

GG Jackson II paced Memphis with 30 points and seven rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Hinton added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Jahmai Mashack tallied nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Mac McClung led Windy City with 23 points and seven assists. Trentyn Flowers contributed 19 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Knox II registered 19 points and seven rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich notched a double-double scoring 10 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

Windy City opened the game on a 22-8 run and led by as many as 23 in the first half. The Hustle fought back to cut the deficit to six, trailing 87-81 with 9:29 remaining, before the Bulls responded with 10 unanswered points to pull away to secure the win.

Memphis hauled in a franchise-record 28 offensive rebounds. The Hustle outscored the Bulls 58-48 in the paint. Memphis scored 22 points off turnovers. Windy City shot 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, making 14 3-pointers.

Memphis returns to the court on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. CT as they host the Valley Suns in the regular season home-opener at Landers Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.