Charge Sweep Showcase

Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
ORLANDO, FL - The Cleveland Charge (2-0) won their second and final game of the 2025 NBA G League Showcase over the Rip City Remix (0-1), 127-122, at the Orange County Convention Center on Saturday night.
Seven Charge players scored in double figures, led by Tristan Enaruna's 26 points and two steals. Norchad Omier had another double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds with two steals. Darius Brown added a double-double of 15 points and 12 assists off the bench for Cleveland, who had 33 team assists. Chris Livingston (10 points), Miller Kopp (16 points), Chaney Johnson (10 points) and Killian Hayes (17 points, nine assists) rounded out the 10+ point scorers for the Charge.
Rip City's Javonte Cook scored a game-high 27 points on 6-of-12 three pointers. Dillon Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Remix in defeat.
The Charge return to Cleveland Public Hall and will combine with a childhood classic, Backyard Basketball, to become the Cleveland Melonheads for their next home r on Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special edition Pablo Sanchez Backyard Basketball bobble card! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
