Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener

December 20, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - In the first of two games at the 2025 G League Winter Showcase, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Iowa Wolves, 117-101, to begin the regular season.

Birmingham (0-1) trailed by as many as six early, but Iowa (1-0) was unable to extend their advantage and led 26-22 at the end of the first quarter.

In a tight second period, the Squadron kept the game within striking distance. With 2:16 remaining in the first half, Keion Brooks Jr. swatted away a Wolves putback attempt, leading to a Josh Oduro transition layup that gave Birmingham their first lead of the night. However, Iowa reclaimed the advantage and took a, 53-52, lead into halftime.

Neither team gained more than a three-point advantage through the first eight minutes of the third quarter. The Squadron led, 69-68, with 4:41 remaining in the period but went scoreless over the next 3:54, allowing the Wolves to gain a double-digit lead.

The Squadron opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to three. However, the Wolves responded with an 11-0 run shortly after to build a 15-point advantage with 5:28 remaining and went on to secure a 117-101 victory.

Trey Alexander led Birmingham with 31 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor.

Iowa's Tristen Newton led all scorers with 41 points on 15-of-27 shooting from the field. He also handed out nine assists, grabbed six rebounds, and recorded four steals.

The Squadron will face the Valley Suns at the G League Winter Showcase tomorrow, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The regular season contest will be available on the Roku Sports Channel and the NBA app.

