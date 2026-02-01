Seven Players in Double Digits Lead Vipers to Victory

Published on February 1, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, earned a 109-94 win over the Oklahoma City Blue (4-14) on Sunday afternoon at Paycom Center.

In the first quarter both teams sought out to be on top. After six lead changes and two ties, the Vipers managed to pull a slight seven-point advantage going into the second quarter. For the remaining three quarters, the Vipers led the entire way and picked up its biggest lead (28 points) in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter the Oklahoma City Blue outscored RGV 34-23, but the Vipers held on tight and walked off the court with a 109-94 win.

Seven of the ten Vipers players scored in the double digits with Caleb McConnell leading the way for the Vipers with 22 points. Tyler Smith secured 20 points followed by Houston Rockets two-way player Isaiah Crawford with 15 points.

Bryce Thomson was the lead scorer for both teams after he scored 36 points. Payton Sandfort scored 22 points and Zhaire Smith contributed 16 points.

