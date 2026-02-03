Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA G League announced today that Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Daishen Nix has been selected to the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T during the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend.
Nix becomes the second player in Vipers history to be selected to the Next Up Game presented by AT&T. During the 2025-26 season he has appeared in 15 regular season games for the Vipers and is averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
The game will take place at G League Park at NBA Crossover in the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. CST and will air on the NBA Channel, which is available for free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV and DISH.
During this event, 28 NBA G League players will be broken down into four teams of seven players each. The teams will compete in two semifinal games and the winner of each game will face off in the championship round.
For more information visit www.NBAGLeague.com and www.rgvipers.com.
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rio Grande Valley Vipers Stories
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game
- Seven Players in Double Digits Lead Vipers to Victory
- Wolves Slash Vipers Four-Game Win Streak
- Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game
- Strong Team Performance Lifts Vipers over Remix