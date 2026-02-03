Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game

EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA G League announced today that Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Daishen Nix has been selected to the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T during the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend.

Nix becomes the second player in Vipers history to be selected to the Next Up Game presented by AT&T. During the 2025-26 season he has appeared in 15 regular season games for the Vipers and is averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The game will take place at G League Park at NBA Crossover in the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. CST and will air on the NBA Channel, which is available for free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV and DISH.

During this event, 28 NBA G League players will be broken down into four teams of seven players each. The teams will compete in two semifinal games and the winner of each game will face off in the championship round.

