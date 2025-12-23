Iowa Wolves Blow out Westchester Knicks 132-104 in Second Game of Winter Showcase

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dominated the Westchester Knicks on Monday night in Orlando, earning a 132-104 victory in their second game of the Winter Showcase.

Three Wolves scored 20+ points to propel the squad to victory, marking a strong start to the regular season for Iowa (2-0). Jules Bernard led the scoring for the first time this season, tallying 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Enrique Freeman added 26 points, and Tristen Newton added 22 points. Alize Johnson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, while Rocco Zikarsky recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves started strong and maintained momentum throughout the game. There was only one lead change, and the Wolves' largest lead was 36 points. Iowa controlled the paint throughout the contest, out-rebounding the Knicks 54-42 and out-scoring them 72-44 inside the key.

Dink Pate led the Knicks (0-2) with 25 points and 7 rebounds, while Donovan Williams added 24 points, and Bryson Warren added 14.

The Wolves will enjoy a short holiday break before heading to Greensboro and Delaware for a three-game road trip to end the calendar year. Iowa returns home to Casey's Center on Saturday, January 3 for Timberwolves Day and Sunday, January 4 for Faith & Family Day.







