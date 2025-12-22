Legends Fall to Blue Coats in Winter Showcase Finale

Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Orlando, FL - The Texas Legends (0-2) wrapped up their 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase with a hard-fought 120-112 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats (1-1) Sunday night at the Orange County Convention Center.

Texas battled from behind throughout but couldn't overcome an early deficit as Delaware rode a 36-point first quarter to victory. The Legends cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter, but a late surge from the Blue Coats sealed the game.

Miles Kelly led Texas with 25 points, hitting 5-of-11 from long range, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl followed up his double-double debut with a monster 19-point, 21-rebound effort. Zhaire Smith added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Mark Armstrong chipped in 12 points and 5 assists off the bench.

Delaware was led by Johni Broome who had a game-high 32 points and 14 rebounds. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points and 12 assists for Delaware, who had four players in double figures.

The Legends will return to action on the road against the Noblesville Boom on Saturday, December 27th, looking to bounce back in regular season play. The game will be available to stream on UEN and MavsTV.

For schedule updates and team news, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.