Osceola Magic Split Winter Showcase Games with Win over Capitanes

Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-1) survived a second-half surge from the Mexico City Capitanes (1-1) in a 119-112 battle on Monday night at the Orange County Convention Center. Lester Quiñones and Phillip Wheeler each scored 27 points to lead the Magic to their first win of the regular season.

James Bouknight dropped in 22 points and picked up nine assists for the Capitanes. RJ Melendez contributed 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

Starting off games stronger has been a point of emphasis for Magic Head Coach Dylan Murphy, and the team didn't disappoint against Mexico City. Osceola led 66-47 at halftime while shooting over 60 percent from the field and behind the arc.

The Capitanes responded in force coming out of the locker room, cutting a 24-point deficit down to single digits heading into the fourth quarter. Quiñones helped right the ship by scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the final frame to help the Magic secure their first win of the season.

Osceola hits the road for a 10-game road trip starting Saturday, December 27 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Roku Sports Channel.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We came out and we played the right way. Stuck to our principles offensively and defensively. Second half got a little bit hairy, but we stuck with it and responded to adversity in the right way. That's been our message for the last couple of games. We knew they [Mexico City Capitanes] were going to punch back; they're a great team. But we withstood that punch, we executed [after timeout plays] and were able to come out a winner."

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/

Just in time for the holidays, the Osceola Magic finished their toy drive with local nonprofit Baby DJ. On Wednesday, December 17, Swish helped deliver the donated toys to give Central Florida families a happy holiday.







