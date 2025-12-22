Austin Spurs to Host Harry Potter Night on December 27

The Austin Spurs will bring the Wizarding World to life during Harry Potter Night on Friday, Dec. 27, when the team hosts the Mexico City Capitanes at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans can choose their house with a special Ticket + Hat Pack, explore pregame activations, and experience magical photo opportunities throughout the arena.

Additional themed activations will include a Platform 9 photo area with periodic surprise character appearances, Wizarding World décor throughout the concourse, and interactive elements designed to fully immerse fans in the magical experience.

AUSTIN SPURS HARRY POTTER NIGHT

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 27

Potions Class: 6 p.m.

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WHERE: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - 2100 Ave of the Stars, Cedar Park, TX 78613

WHAT:

Ticket + Hat Pack: Select your house and receive an exclusive hat.

Live Owl Appearance: Meet an owl from Wildlife Revealed.

Potions Class: A hands-on session with Mad Science beginning at 6 p.m.

Wizarding Photo Ops: Snap photos with wand replicas, house robes, and themed backdrops.







