Austin Spurs to Host Hispanic Heritage Night on January 2

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Friday, Jan. 2, when they host the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game is part of the team's 20th anniversary season and will honor the rich history, traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community in Central Texas.

As part of the celebration, the Spurs will pay tribute to Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gómez for her decades of dedicated public service to the Central Texas community.

A lifelong public servant, Gómez was sworn in as Travis County Precinct 4 Commissioner on Jan. 1, 1995, following her 1994 election - making her the first Mexican-American woman to serve in that role. She previously served multiple terms as constable after first being elected in 1980. Over more than four decades in public service, Gómez has championed equitable access to county services, supported working families and helped shape public-safety, housing and human-services policies across Travis County.

Hispanic Heritage Night will also highlight community connection through performances by local Austin groups and the presence of local organizations joining in the celebration. The evening reflects the Spurs continued commitment to uplifting, partnering with and celebrating the people and culture that help define Austin.

Tickets for the game are available at https://austin.gleague.nba.com/tickets.







