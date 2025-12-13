Game Preview: at Cleveland Charge

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 139-137 on 11/18/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 20-12

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday night as they travel to the Cleveland Charge on Saturday night, as they're looking for their fourth straight road victory.

Sioux Falls enters the finale having gone 5-2 over its last seven games, including a split of a two-game series with the Iowa Wolves last weekend. The Skyforce continue to build momentum during the stretch, as they remain firmly in the mix in the Central Division standings while closing out tournament play.

Cleveland comes into the matchup riding a two-game winning streak, looking to finish the Tip-Off Tournament on a high note. The Charge have leaned heavily on their backcourt and interior balance during the run, while continuing to rank among the league's more efficient offensive groups.

The Charge are led by guard Killian Hayes, who has been one of the NBA G League's most productive players this season. Hayes is averaging 23.9 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the field, while adding 7.1 assists per contest. He has found another gear recently, scoring 26 or more points in four of his last six games, and remains a focal point of Cleveland's offense with his ability to create both for himself and others.

Sioux Falls will look to counter with its depth and pace, continuing a stretch of strong play on both ends of the floor. The Skyforce have balanced scoring across the roster during their recent run, while emphasizing ball movement and defensive pressure as they close out tournament action.

Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST. Both teams await their Tip-Off Tournament after this weekend, as teams will play in Orlando, FL at the Winter Showcase next weekend.

SETTLING IN

- Steve Settle III has provided a strong lift since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in four starts this season while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.

- Sioux Falls is 4-1 when Settle starts, as his spacing, rebounding and defensive versatility have helped stabilize both ends of the floor.

- Over his last two games overall, Settle is averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game, including a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday for his first double-double of the season.

CHRISTOPHER'S RETURN FUELS FORCE

- Christopher recorded his first career triple-double on Saturday, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. He followed it up with 31 points on Sunday, as well.

- It marked the 32nd triple-double and just the 20th different player to record one in Skyforce franchise history.

- He owns a combined +36 plus-minus across his first three games back with Sioux Falls.







