Herd Drops Game against Gold

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 107-103.

Johnny Davis led the Herd with 20 points while John Butler Jr. followed with 17 points off the bench.

The top scorer for the Grand Rapids Gold was DaRon Holmes II with 25 points. James Akinjo added a double-double of 19 points and 10 assists.

Grand Rapids struck first off with a putback, but Victor Oladipo answered in transition while Dennis Smith Jr. followed with a fastbreak layup for a 4-2 early edge. Grand Rapids quickly swung the momentum by burying a deep three to reclaim the lead. The Gold pulled away with a 10-6 cushion. Johnny Davis kept the Herd within striking distance with a pullup and a cutting dunk, yet Grand Rapids continued to pace the game, closing the quarter ahead 27-25.

The second quarter opened with Alex Antetokounmpo, tying the game at 27-27 with a driving finish. Craig Randall II splashed a three to push the Herd in front. Grand Rapids responded at the stripe and on the glass to nudge ahead. Victor Oladipo momentarily leveled the score with a tipin, but Grand Rapids converted nine unanswered points to go on top. Wisconsin trimmed the margin with back-to-back buckets from Johnny Davis. A triple from the Gold in the final 20 seconds put them ahead 49-44. Johnny Davis paced the Herd with 12 points in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the third quarter with a Victor Oladipo pull-up and a Dennis Smith Jr. basket to cut the deficit to two. Dennis Smith Jr. added two from the line to even the game before Mark Sears drilled a jump shot to give the Herd their first lead since the second quarter, 53-52. Victor Oladipo followed with a stepback three to extend it to 56-52. Grand Rapids answered with six straight points to take a two-point edge. Johnny Davis and Cormac Ryan briefly flipped the lead back to Wisconsin with a basket each. The Gold closed the quarter with consecutive threes and a putback dunk to cap a 9-0 burst, sending Grand Rapids into the break 75-66.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored on a reverse layup, and John Butler Jr. followed with a drive to open the fourth quarter. Johnny Davis knocked down a transition three to make it a six-point game at the ten-minute mark. John Butler Jr. connected for eight points, helping the Herd battle back midway through the quarter. The Gold responded with a basket and a free throw to push ahead by six. John Butler's tip-in and free throw cut the game to three with seconds left, but late Gold free throws sealed the Herd's 107-103 loss.

The Herd will face the Iowa Wolves tomorrow, Sunday, December 14, with tip set for 12:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-iowa-wolves-oshkosh-wisconsin-12-14-2025/event/07006341A7DE4784.







NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.