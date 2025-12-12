Herd Comeback Ends Short against Noblesville

Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost 118-98 to the Noblesville Boom, NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

The Wisconsin Herd was powered by Victor Oladipo with 21 points, while Cormac Ryan followed with 14 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Noblesville Boom were Taelon Peter with 24 points and Samson Johnson with 15 points.

The Herd opened the game with energy behind Victor Oladipo's early three and Kira Lewis Jr.'s driving layup. Jeremiah Tilmon added a dunk to cap the run and put Wisconsin ahead by seven. However, Noblesville quickly flipped the momentum and took a 17-16 lead behind back-to-back baskets at the five-minute mark. The Boom pulled away, but the Herd stayed close with consecutive baskets by Cormac Ryan. Noblesville connected on a late three to pull away 32-24 after one.

Johnny Davis opened the second quarter with a tip-in, and Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with back-to-back floaters to keep Wisconsin within striking distance at 34-30. Alex Antetokounmpo energized the bench with a deep three and a strong layup, but it wasn't enough to take the lead. Noblesville responded with nine unanswered points to go on top by double digits. The Herd's defense forced multiple turnovers, including steals by Stephen Thompson Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr., which led to transition opportunities. The Boom closed the half on a 13-4 run, sending the Herd into the break down 65-39. Victor Oladipo led the Herd with nine points in the first half.

Wisconsin came out strong in the third quarter with Victor Oladipo attacking the rim for a layup, followed by Kira Lewis Jr. finishing inside and knocking down a deep three to spark momentum. Oladipo added a fast-break layup and converted a free throw for a three-point play. Dennis Smith Jr. energized the team with a dunk, while Victor Oladipo completed four straight baskets to keep the run alive. Alex Antetokounmpo chipped in with a layup, and Stephen Thompson Jr. closed the quarter with a strong drive to the basket. The Herd outscored the Boom 32-21 in the period, cutting the deficit to 86-71.

The Herd continued to battle in the fourth quarter, with Craig Randall II catching fire off the bench for two clutch threes and John Butler Jr. scoring six inside. Wisconsin trimmed the gap to 13 midway through the quarter, but Noblesville answered with timely shooting to keep the distance. The Boom closed strong at the free-throw line and in transition, sealing a 118-98 victory.

The Herd will return for a three-game homestand starting on Saturday, Dec. 13, against the Grand Rapids Gold with tip-off set for 12:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-grand-rapids-gold-oshkosh-wisconsin-12-13-2025/event/07006341A7DB477D.







NBA G League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.