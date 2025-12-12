Raptors 905 Overcome 23-Point Deficit to Remain Undefeated

Raptors 905 (12-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, overcame a 23-point deficit to defeat the Delaware Blue Coats (3-9) 111-102 in the second night of back-to-back matchups. David Roddy led the 905 off the bench, putting up a season-high 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block in the comeback victory. Johni Broome led the Blue Coats' while on assignment, nearly securing a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four blocks in the loss.

Jarkel Joiner provided complementary scoring for the red and black, adding 19 points, two rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Malcolm Hill contributed 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists for Delaware.

The 905 close out the Tip-Off tournament on the road, facing the Maine Celtics and Westchester Knicks while the Blue Coats continue their road trip in Capital City. Both games are scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm, respectively.

