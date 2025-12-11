905 Set Tip-Off Tournament Record with 11-Game Winning Streak

Published on December 10, 2025

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (11-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, set an NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament record with an 11-game winning streak, following their 115-108 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (3-8) Wednesday evening. Chucky Hepburn led the charge for the 905, securing his fourth double-double, a team-high, with 17 points and 15 assists. Raptors 905 alum Kennedy Chandler put up 20 points, five assists, and four steals in the loss.

Quincy Guerrier led all bench scorers, adding 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block to the stat sheet. Malcom Hill provided complementary scoring for Delaware, adding 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the Blue Coats' effort.

The two teams meet again tomorrow to close out the Tip-Off Tournament series, tip-off slated for 7:30 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 40 34 27 23 124 MOGBO 20 SARR 10 HEPBURN 15

BLUE COATS 29 33 27 31 120 CHANDLER/HILL 20 BROOME 9 CHANDLER 5







