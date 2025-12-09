Martin Named NBA G League Player of the Week
Published on December 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 two-way guard, Alijah Martin, has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 7, the league announced today.
Martin averaged 26.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, helping the 905 tally a 3-0 record for the week. The Florida product shot 58.1% from the floor, 44.4% from three-point range, and 92.3% from the free throw line during this time.
In the win over Long Island on Dec. 1, Martin scored a game-high 30 points, with eight rebounds and three assists. He recorded 16 points, two assists, and one block on Dec. 3 against the Capital City Go Go and closed out the Tip-Off Tournament series with a career-high 32 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal on Dec. 5.
Through 10 games (all starts) in the Tip-Off Tournament, Martin is averaging 20.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in 31.5 minutes. He is shooting 56.2% from the floor, including 45.5% from beyond the arc.
Raptors 905 will face conference rivals the Delaware Blue Coats in back-to-back games (Dec. 10-11) beginning Wednesday. Tip-offs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Raptors 905 have had a franchise-best 10-0 start to the season, tying the G League record.
