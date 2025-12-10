Olbrich and McClung Notch 30-Point Performances, Windy City Stumbles in Grand Rapids

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, stumbled in its first matchup against the Grand Rapids Gold falling 129-142 on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich earned his first 30-plus point game with 33 points shooting 14-for-20 from the field and tacking on nine rebounds.

Windy City started the match on a hot 7-0 streak, but shooting woes soon followed as the Bulls shot a sluggish 36% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc in the first frame. Comparatively, sharp shooting from Grand Rapids amounted to 18 points off the three-ball alone and a 16-point advantage after just 12 minutes of play. Olbrich exploded for a 15-point second quarter and began Windy City's effort to rally back into the game. Able to find success in the paint, the Bulls went on a 15-0 run early in the third quarter and pushed hard to outscore the Gold by 11 points in the final frame. Despite the effort, the deficit was too great to overcome and Grand Rapids ultimately took home the win.

Joining Olbrich, Windy City guard Mac McClung recorded 30 points shooting 69% from the field and logged six assists and three steals. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller notched 15 points and kept his 10-plus point game streak a perfect nine-for-nine. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers and Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye each logged double-doubles with 10 points apiece and 11 and 10 rebounds respectively.

For the Gold, Grand Rapids guard James Akinjo had an explosive performance off the bench with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Denver Nuggets two-way guard Curtis Jones neared a triple-double with 23 points, 18 of which were accounted for from the three-point line, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Denver Nuggets two-way guard Tamar Bates logged 21 points shooting 69% from the field.

With the loss Windy City falls to 5-6, below .500 for the first time this season, and Grand Rapids improves to 9-3. The teams face off for a rematch on Thursday, December 11th. Tip-off is slated for 6:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on CHSN and ESPN+.







