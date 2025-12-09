Jones Garcia Drops 33 in Spurs Road Win over Capitanes

MEXICO CITY - The Austin Spurs (10-1) handed the Mexico City Capitanes (6-7) their first home loss of the season, 110-107, on Monday night at Arena CDMX.

David Jones Garcia led the Spurs with a season-high 33 points, shooting 9-of-18 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line, while Stanley Umude finished with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Micah Potter recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Riley Minix and Jayden Nunn both scored 13.

Austin used an 18-point first half from Jones Garcia to take a 60-47 lead into the break. Ahmad Caver scored 11 to pace Mexico City. The Capitanes climbed back into the game with a 32-21 third quarter, cutting the Spurs lead to two before Umude's late layup sent Austin into the fourth ahead 81-79. The final frame featured eight lead changes and two ties, with the Capitanes pulling ahead 107-106 entering the final minute. Jones Garcia answered with back-to-back jumpers to restore a three-point Spurs lead, and Austin came up with the final defensive stop to secure the win.

Buie led Mexico City City with 20 points, while Andersson Garcia recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds. James Bouknight and LJ Figueroa both chipped in 15 points.

The Spurs play the Capitanes again on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. CT at Arena CDMX. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.







