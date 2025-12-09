Long Island Falls to College Park 114-107 in Overtime Battle

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (5-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell in overtime to the College Park Skyhawks (5-7), 114-107, in a Tuesday matinee as part of Long Island's annual Education Day game at Nassau Coliseum in front of a crowd of 5,771 fans.

Long Island forward Nate Williams led the Nets with 25 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the field and 80.0 percent (4-for-5) from deep in 34 minutes. Williams has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games, matching the longest such streak of his career. Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore put up 19 points and a career-high seven rebounds to go with seven assists and four steals in 38 minutes while shooting 64.2 percent (9-for-14) from the field. Long Island forward Trevon Scott finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench as he recorded his ninth consecutive game with multiple 3-pointers, marking the longest such streak of his NBA G League career. Brooklyn Nets assignee forward Drake Powell added eight points, seven rebounds and five assists with a block in 28 minutes in his NBA G League debut.

Traore scored the first five points of the game and Long Island connected on 50 percent (4-for-8) of the team's attempts from deep in the first, but the Nets finished the first quarter down by three, 31-28. Long Island went on a 14-6 run from 9:04 to 5:19 in the second frame and outrebounded College Park by a margin of 28-24 to go into the break trailing by just two points, 52-50.

Long Island added five more triples in the third quarter to tie the game at 81-81 entering the fourth. The Nets went on a 16-6 run from 10:40 to 5:03 in the fourth to close the gap. Powell knocked down two free throws with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to cut the deficit to a single point, and College Park split a pair of free throws before Tyson Etienne's game-tying layup with five seconds remaining. Powell blocked a jump shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied at 107-107, but the Skyhawks took control for a 114-107 win. The Nets finished with a season-high 50 rebounds, including 42 defensive boards, and limited College Park to a season-low seven fast-break points.

Guard Javan Johnson led the Skyhawks with 25 points, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes played. Forward Eli John Ndiaye put up a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Westchester to face the Knicks on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. ET. The Skyhawks will return home to face the Greensboro Swarm on Friday, Dec. 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET.







