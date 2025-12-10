Gold Set Franchise Record in 142-129 Win over the Bulls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-3) set a franchise record for points scored in a single game tonight in a 142-129 win over the Windy City Bulls (5-6), breaking the previous record of 137. The Gold jumped out to an early lead off 20 first-half points from NBA two-way guard Curtis Jones. The Gold entered the half up 24, and after hitting 100 points early in the third quarter, cruised to a convincing win.

James Akinjo led the scoring for the Gold with 25 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds off the bench, followed close behind by Curtis Jones with a 23-point, 10-assist double-double. 49 points off the bench fueled the Gold through the final buzzer, along with swift transition defense. Forward Kessler Edwards ended the game with 6 steals, which led all players.

NBA two-way player Lachlan Olbrich led all scorers with 33 and Mac McClung was close behind with 30 points. The Bulls' other NBA two-way player, Trentyn Flowers, added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, also sporting the only positive plus-minus on the team. The Bulls relied heavily on their bench tonight, with six double digit scorers.

The Gold will face the Windy City Bulls again on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch live on ESPN+.







