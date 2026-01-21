Gold Drop Second of the Series to the Charge 105-125

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (5-8) fell to the Cleveland Charge (6-4) by a score of 125-105. Cleveland scored first and controlled the contest from start to finish, never relinquishing the lead. The Charge dominated the bench scoring battle, 58-16, and capitalized on 22 Gold turnovers compared to their own 13.

Dane Goodwin paced Grand Rapids with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Curtis Jones added 25 points and six assists. Coleman Hawkins contributed a well-rounded performance with 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Javante McCoy finished with 12 points, and Terrence Hargrove Jr. chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cleveland was led by Tristan Enaruna's 20-point effort. Norchad Omier recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists. Killian Hayes added 14 points and five assists, while Chris Livingston finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Luke Travers nearly posted a triple-double, tallying 13 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. Warith Alatishe rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points off the bench.

The Gold will look to bounce back as they hit the road to face the Motor City Cruise on Thursday, January 22, at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.







