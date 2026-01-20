Alize Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves forward Alize Johnson has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 12-18. This is the first time Johnson has received player of the week honors and the 20th such honor in Wolves franchise history.

Johnson, 6-9, started all three games in which he appeared during the week, averaging 33.3 points on 64.0% shooting, including 66.7% from three and 83.3% from the free throw line, 10.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 41.0 minutes per game. Johnson led the G League in points per game and minutes per game for the week and was the only player in the league to average 30+ points and 10+ rebounds per contest, helping lead the Wolves to a 2-1 record.

Johnson started the week on Jan. 13 with a 28-point performance against the Valley Suns, going 10-of-17 from the field while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and dishing out a game-high-tying seven assists in a 130-123 win over the Sun. On Jan. 15, he scored a game-high and career-high 41 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including a perfect 8-of-8 from three and 6-of-7 from the foul line to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds and five assists, leading the Wolves to a 137-127 win over the Suns. Johnson wrapped up the week on Jan. 18 against the Long Island Nets, finishing with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, a game-high nine rebounds, a team-high five assists and a team-high and season-high four steals.

Since the start of the G League's regular season (Dec. 19), Johnson is averaging 22.2 points on 56.2% shooting from the field, including 46.6% from three, a league-leading 12.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 37.8 minutes per contest.







NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.