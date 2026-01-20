Iowa Wolves Drop Second Game 108-106 to Long Island Nets

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dropped the second game in the back-to-back set 108-106 to the Long Island Nets on Monday afternoon.

Jules Bernard led the Wolves (7-6) with 29 points. Rocco Zikarsky tallied 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Alize Johnson also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Zikarsky's 14 defensive rebounds were also a career-high.

The Wolves outrebounded the Nets 51-34 and out-scored them 56-46 in the paint, but Iowa never led in the game. The Wolves did stage a late-game comeback after trailing by as many as 20 points.

E.J. Lidell led the Nets (7-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ben Saraf tallied 17 points and five rebounds, while Tyson Etienne recorded 16 points and 10 assists. Trevon Scott added 15 points from the bench for the Nets.

The Wolves have a few days off before hosting the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. from Casey's Center.







