Legends Win Streak Ended After Loss to Capital City

Published on January 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 113-102 MLK Day loss to the Capital City Go-Go (7-4) at Comerica Center.

The Go-Go came out strong behind a 36-point first quarter and closed the game on a 20-14 run to hold off a late Texas push.

The Legends were led by Dalano Banton's 17 points and 5 rebounds. Jordan Hall recorded a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and Jamarion Sharp added 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. Mark Armstrong and D'Moi Hodge chipped in 17 and 16 points respectively off the bench.

Keshon Gilbert led all scorers with 28 points and 9 assists, while Leaky Black posted a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Capital City hit 15 threes on the night and held Texas to just 14 points in the final frame to seal the win.

Texas will look to bounce back at home Friday night as they host the Valley Suns. Tipoff is set for 7:30PM CT at Comerica Center. The game will stream live on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.

