Mavericks Sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have signed forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a 10-day contract under the NBA's hardship exception. Robinson-Earl will wear No. 23, the same number he wore during training camp with Dallas this past preseason.

Robinson-Earl (6-8, 240) joins the Mavericks after appearing in 17 games for the Indiana Pacers this season, averaging 4.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. He has also spent time with the Texas Legends, Dallas' G League affiliate, where he has posted averages of 19.3 points (.522 FG%, .347 3FG%, 94.4 FT%), 11.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through 11 appearances in 2025-26.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Robinson-Earl was selected 32nd overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft after a standout two-year career at Villanova, where he earned Big East Co-Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. He holds career NBA averages of 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist across 214 games (69 starts) with Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Indiana.

Robinson-Earl's signing marks the 47th NBA callup in Texas Legends history.

For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.