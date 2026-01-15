Capitanes Sweep Vipers

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 102-139 loss against the Mexico City Capitanes (9-2) on Wednesday night at Arena CDMX.

Mexico City opened the game with a 6-0 run. The Capitanes then took the upper hand, but at 6:30 the Vipers came from behind and tied the competition at 16-16. Mexico City then regained control, but not for long as the game reached another tie at 2:26 and a score of 23-23. However, RGV then took its first lead of the game but were quickly halted by the Capitanes as the home team closed the quarter with a 28-27 advantage.

In the second quarter the Capitanes once again scored six straight buckets which increased its lead to 34-27. The home team continued with a strong performance for the remainder of the second, third and fourth quarter which gave the Capitanes a 139-102 victory.

The Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. CST to face the South Bay Lakers. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a pair of Vipers sunglasses presented by Whataburger. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.







