Knight's Career-High and Triple-Double by Nix Secure Win

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the South Bay Lakers (5-4) 126-121 on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

South Bay had a near perfect first quarter shooting from three. The team made seven out of its nine three pointers which accounted for 21 of the team's 30 points. John Knight III had a perfect scoring quarter for the Vipers as he went five for five from the field and one for one from the three which allowed him to contribute 11 out of the team's 28 points.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the Vipers and Lakers as the quarter consisted of five ties and six lead changes. After the final tie, RGV gained control of the game with a score of 53-50, but South Bay hit the team with a 13-0 run and secured a 63-53 advantage.

In the third quarter South Bay wanted to dominate from the get-go as the team picked up its biggest lead of the game with a score of 70-57. The Vipers slowly started clipping away at the visiting team's advantage until 1:11 remained in the quarter and the Vipers jumped out on top with a 92-91 edge, but with less than two seconds to go a basket by South Bay gave the Lakers a 93-92 lead. Part of both team's success came from both R.J. Davis of the Lakers and Houston Rockets two-way Isaiah Crawford. Davis scored 13 points and Crawford put up 16 points in the third quarter alone.

As the game wired down to the fourth quarter, the back-and-forth battle became more intense. As the clock winded down to less than nine minutes there was still no clear leader, it was not until less than seven minutes remained in the game when the home team took a 107-105 advantage and ran with it until the end to collect a 126-121 win over the Lakers.

Crawford led all scorers with 29 points. Knight III finished the night with a career-high 27 points. Houston Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton, contributed 21 points. Daishen Nix recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Davis paved the way for the Lakers with 27 points followed by Augustus Marciulionis with 24 points.

Both teams will face off again on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Knight III enamel pin to celebrate his 100 games played with the Vipers. To purchase your tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.







