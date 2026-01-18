Osceola Magic Fall in Overtime Thriller to Swarm

GREENSBORO, NC. - The Osceola Magic (8-3) dropped a 125-123 overtime contest to the Greensboro Swarm (8-3) on Saturday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse. Liam McNeeley hit a pair of free throws to hit the target score of 125 for the Swarm.

Will Baker scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Magic and pulled down 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Phillip Wheeler contributed 22 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Coming off the Greensboro bench, Keyontae Johnson scored 22 points and Jaylen Sims dropped in 20 points to pace the Swarm. McNeeley recorded a 19-point, 10-rebound performance.

Greensboro opened the game on a 12-2 run after hitting their first four shots from behind the arc. The two teams would go back and forth throughout the quarter, and the Swarm held onto a 31-24 advantage after the first.

Led by Alex Morales, the Magic climbed back into the game. The fourth-year pro scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field to help cut the deficit to just two points heading into the locker room for halftime.

The Magic took a 67-64 advantage less than four minutes into the third and led 92-86 heading into the final frame. Baker scored 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter and went 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Osceola's lead ballooned to 13 points with under eight minutes to play, but the Swarm would not go away quietly. McNeeley scored 10 points in the final quarter, including the final two free throws to send the game to overtime. Little separated the two teams in the overtime period, but Greensboro scored four points from the charity stripe to outlast the Magic and hit the target score of 125.

Up Next:

Osceola closes out their 10-game road trip on Saturday, January 24 against the Westchester Knicks at Westchester County Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Final

Magic 24 30 38 26 5 123

Swarm 31 25 30 32 7 125

Game Notes:

Alex Morales appeared in his 105th career regular season game, tying Reggis Onwukamuche for most in franchise history.

Will Baker scored a career-high 23 points on Saturday night. He also hit a career-high four threes.

Reece Beekman recorded a career-high six steals.

With 12 points, Beekman surpassed 200 career points.

