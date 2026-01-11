Osceola Magic Set Franchise Single-Game Record for Steals in Win over Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Osceola Magic (7-2) recorded a franchise-record 23 steals in a 112-95 win over the Birmingham Squadron (4-6) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Saturday night. Rookie Johnell Davis recorded a career-high six steals, and Alex Morales followed suit with four.

Lester Quiñones led the scoring efforts for the Magic with a regular season-high 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 7-of-14 from behind the arc. Phillip Wheeler contributed 24 points off the bench.

Birmingham center Hunter Dickinson scored a team-high 25 points, and Josh Oduro put up a 23-point, 11-rebound performance. Johnny O'Neil and Chase Hunter each scored 15 points off the bench with three made threes.

The first quarter got off to a rocky start for both teams. Osceola forced the Squadron into 14 first-quarter turnovers and managed 15 points directly off those turnovers but struggled to generate much offense otherwise. Despite eight turnovers of their own and shooting under 40 percent from the field, the Magic led 20-9 after the first quarter. Nine points is the lowest point total in a single quarter by an opponent in Osceola franchise history.

Things started to pick up in the second quarter with both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field. O'Neil scored 11 points and went 3-of-3 from deep in the quarter to help Birmingham stick around. The Magic's defense shined in the final 4:44 of the half, helping Osceola end the second quarter on a 19-6 run.

Birmingham fought back early in the third and pulled within two points with just under four minutes left. But seven turnovers in the period doomed the Squadron, and the Magic took a 82-68 lead after a 13-3 run to end the third.

The Magic controlled much of the fourth quarter, with the lead never dipping below eight points. Quiñones and Wheeler each scored nine points in the final quarter to give Osceola their seventh win in eight games.

Up Next:

Osceola will have a quick turnaround when they take on the College Park Skyhawks on Monday, January 12 at Gateway Center Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 20 31 31 30 112

Squadron 9 30 29 27 95

Game Notes:

The Magic set franchise records for most opponent turnovers in a single quarter (14, 1st quarter), a half (23, 1st half) and in a game (36).

The Squadron scored just nine points in the opening quarter. It's the lowest point total against the Magic in a single quarter all time.

Osceola set a single-game record with 23 steals on Saturday night.

Lester Quiñones scored 30 points, his first 30-point game of the regular season.

Quiñones's seven threes were the most by a Magic player this season.

Reece Beekman tied career-high with 11 assists, his third double-digit assist game of the year.

Johnell Davis recorded a career-high six steals, the most by a Magic player in a single game this season.

NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T:

Fan voting is now open for the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T. Voting is open through January 31. Fans can help send their favorite Osceola Magic players to NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles!

